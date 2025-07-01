Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper signs for Premier League champions

The former Pools goalkeeper has signed for Premier League champions Liverpool after leaving Preston North End following the expiration of his contract. Picture by Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has signed for Premier League champions Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodman will join the Reds to bolster their goalkeeping ranks after his contract at Championship side Preston North End expired last month.

The experienced stopper made 138 appearances for North End after signing in the summer of 2022, winning the club's player of the season award at the end of his debut campaign at Deepdale. The former Newcastle, Swansea and Bournemouth stopper played 44 times last term as the Lilywhites narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old spent a month at Pools in 2014, signing on loan from Newcastle to gain experience of a first team environment.

Although he never played for Pools and was an unused substitute for six matches before returning to St James' Park, Woodman has gone on to have a successful career and has represented the likes of Crawley, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea, where he was part of the side that reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.