Although Pools still have two games left to play before the curtain comes down on a tumultuous campaign, beginning with Saturday's visit of Dagenham & Redbridge, last weekend's win over Aldershot secured their National League status and a lot of discussion has already turned to next term.

The absence of Mancini and Dodds derailed an impressive start to the 2023/24 season, with the pair both sustaining serious injuries over the August bank holiday weekend.

Pools have struggled to replace the pace of Dodds, who has missed the rest of the season after suffering a dreaded ACL injury, at the back while for the most part have had to do without Mancini's je ne sais quoi despite a couple of abortive comeback attempts.

Phillips will be hoping he can call on the services of both Mancini and Dodds next season

Between them, the pair have played just 19 times this term, although Dodds has returned to light running and should be able to complete a full pre-season.

Mancini, meanwhile, could still prove more complex with the 23-year-old back in his native France seeking to find a solution to a persistent groin problem, which first reared its head not long after he'd recovered from a serious hamstring tear.

The midfielder, who has the potential to be one of the best players in the National League, has struggled to sustain regular football over the last few years but will be desperate for an injury-free campaign.

And, while Phillips is set to have a busy summer in the transfer market, the returns of Mancini and Dodds could well be as big a boost as any as the Pools boss looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season.

The talismanic Frenchman has had no luck with injuries this season.

"I've not seen Doddsy play but people tell me he's fantastic," Phillips said.

"He's got the attributes that I'm looking for in a player.

"He's a lovely kid and he's desperate to get back, so he's working really hard and we're looking forward to having him back.

"Anthony's back in France and we're hoping he comes back with that bit between his teeth, something to prove.

"From his point of view, he hasn't played anywhere near as much football as he should have in the last four or five years.

"The biggest challenge for him, and for us, is to keep him fit and to keep to the intensity levels that I demand.

"He'll come back, hopefully we can get a good pre-season in him and we'll see how it goes.