Curle confirmed former Gillingham and Luton Town defender Lacey would need surgery following a dislocated shoulder sustained in the FA Cup first round draw at Solihull Moors.

Lacey is set to be out of action for a prolonged period of time which leaves Curle with only two established centre-back options in Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray missed the recent defeat against Mansfield Town which meant midfielder Mark Shelton was deployed as a makeshift centre-back, with Christopher Missilou also featuring in defence later in the game to demonstrate the issues currently facing Curle.

Hartlepool United's Alex Lacey requires surgery following a dislocated shoulder picked up in the FA Cup tie at Solihull Moors. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool have been boosted by the fact Menayese is to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for the duration of his season-long loan agreement, with no recall option in place with parent club Walsall.

But that still leaves Pools short when it comes to centre-back options who have used full-back David Ferguson in the role on a number of occasions this season after the summer recruitment left the club short of alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle is hopeful of some early additions in the transfer market, and has admitted defensive reinforcements are on his list in the January window, but has urged supporters not to panic over the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Shelton was forced to play at centre-back for Hartlepool United against Mansfield Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“Yes,” Curle told The Mail when asked whether a new centre-back will be a priority in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a left-back playing left-sided centre-back, we’ve got a midfield player playing in the middle. We’re plugging gaps.

“[But] we’re not signing many players who are going to be out of contract, we’re signing players from other football clubs. So when you’re buying something, or loaning something, from another football club you are still dependent on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re respectful of the football club and the fact they’re somebody else's players and we might have to wait in line for them to get somebody else which can have a knock-on domino effect.