Curle has finally made it to what could be the solace of the January window as he looks to strengthen his side for the second half of the season and pull away from danger in the League Two table.

Ahead of their defeat to Mansfield Town, chairman Singh, when addressing a number of supporters’ groups, hinted there could be ‘a couple’ of new faces in the building at the Suit Direct Stadium next week having also confirmed Curle will receive his full backing financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s money there to spend,” said Singh.

Keith Curle and Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh are hopeful of early transfer business at the Suit Direct Stadium. MI News & Sport Ltd

“We’ve got a couple of players lined up where, fingers crossed, we can get them announced early next week and then there’ll be others.

“I would like to think we will probably need four or five players who are going to make us better, who are going to be starters every week - it’s no good bringing in players to make the numbers up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They need to be players from Keith’s point of view, and my point of view, that will need to start and we hope to get that done.”

And as we head into the new year and the opening of the transfer window, Curle supported those claims by Singh in that he is anticipating some new faces early in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Hartlepool United look to bring back ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Alex Cairns. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah. If the chairman says it, it’s happening,” Curle told The Mail.

“I think the chairman has got a good understanding of how I work and how I work is, I don’t chase rainbows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand the division, I understand value for money, I understand quality for money and I understand what’s available.

“There’s a reason why certain players become available in January. My job is to make sure I get the right players for this football club at the right time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hartlepool boss and his recruitment team have been on the ground in recent weeks taking in several fixtures as they cast an eye over potential targets with Curle insisting that dialogue with players and teams is continuing.

“We don’t start work when the window opens. There’s been work going on for the last seven, eight, nine weeks,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How I work, and the structure we’ve got at the football club, there’s transparency and understanding and communication from the people who need to be involved and that’s vitally important.

“I don't keep all the information to myself. We share it on an open platform whereby we know our targets. We’ve spoken to, and we’re speaking with, players, agents and football clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mail understands the club are exploring the option of a return for Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who joined on an emergency loan deal in November, while there is also an interest in former Hartlepool midfield duo Brad Walker, currently at Port Vale, and Matt Dolan of Newport County.