Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hailed Luke Waterfall as "a huge part of the formula" after the experienced defender returned from injury in Saturday's thumping win over South Shields.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby - where he was a teammate of Mani Dieseruvwe - to promotion from the National League missed the first three games of pre-season with an injury.

Waterfall, who signed from the Mariners in January, made a monumental difference to the Pools defence last season, featuring 15 times and impressing with his courage, communication and aerial prowess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having formed a formidable partnership with Tom Parkes, supporters will be hoping the pair can help Pools, who conceded 82 goals in 46 National League games last season, shipping seven in one miserable evening at local rivals Gateshead, be much more solid ahead of the new campaign.

Experienced defender Luke Waterfall missed the first three games of pre-season but got through 45 minutes on his return. Picture by Frank Reid.

With transfer listed Manny Onaraise the only other natural centre-half on the books - former Boreham Wood man Billy Sass-Davies, who has worked under Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking, has been impressing on trial, although it remains to be seen if he will be offered a deal - Pools defensive fortunes could be largely dependent on Waterfall and Parkes remaining fit.

And Sarll was delighted to see the battle-hardened veteran get through 45 minutes on his return without any apparent complications.

"Luke's a huge part of the formula," he told the official club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's so important - his voice, his presence, his leadership ability.

"He has that very similar characteristic to me where he wants to tell people what he thinks. You can't have enough of them in a competitive football team.

"It was very good to have him back and to see him get through the first 45."