Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hails Luke Waterfall as "a huge part of the formula" after defender's return from injury
The 33-year-old, who has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby - where he was a teammate of Mani Dieseruvwe - to promotion from the National League missed the first three games of pre-season with an injury.
Waterfall, who signed from the Mariners in January, made a monumental difference to the Pools defence last season, featuring 15 times and impressing with his courage, communication and aerial prowess.
Having formed a formidable partnership with Tom Parkes, supporters will be hoping the pair can help Pools, who conceded 82 goals in 46 National League games last season, shipping seven in one miserable evening at local rivals Gateshead, be much more solid ahead of the new campaign.
With transfer listed Manny Onaraise the only other natural centre-half on the books - former Boreham Wood man Billy Sass-Davies, who has worked under Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking, has been impressing on trial, although it remains to be seen if he will be offered a deal - Pools defensive fortunes could be largely dependent on Waterfall and Parkes remaining fit.
And Sarll was delighted to see the battle-hardened veteran get through 45 minutes on his return without any apparent complications.
"Luke's a huge part of the formula," he told the official club website.
"He's so important - his voice, his presence, his leadership ability.
"He has that very similar characteristic to me where he wants to tell people what he thinks. You can't have enough of them in a competitive football team.
"It was very good to have him back and to see him get through the first 45."
