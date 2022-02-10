That’s because while the Football League closed for business at the end of January, those in non-league are still able to acquire players, as Pools used to their advantage last season.

Pools brought in the likes of Jamie Sterry and Luke Armstrong outside of the traditional transfer window last season and are now seeing the other side of that coin with interest in some of their players.

“I’ve had questions and phone calls already regarding players,” Lee told The Mail.

Graeme Lee reveals there has been interest in some of his players after the transfer deadline. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’ve spoken to those managers and given my opinions, but nothing is happening at the moment.”

Speculation as to who some of those phone calls may have been about is open for debate but one player who has attracted attention in the past is midfielder Gavan Holohan.

The Irishman’s contract is up in the summer and he had been alerting the interest of clubs from both the English and Scottish leagues as well as from non-league.

Holohan has a six-figure buyout clause in place in his contract which could allow Pools to cash in on a player who, potentially, could leave on a free in the summer were there to be any offers.

Gavan Holohan has attracted the attention of clubs in the past. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But while nothing is moving in terms of outgoings from the Suit Direct Stadium at the moment, Lee did provide an update on Pools’ deadline day interest in Oldham Athletic defender Carl Piergianni.

Hendrie’s exit left Pools a man down in defence but Lee insists there were no offers made for the Latics defender to replace him, despite an interest.

Lee told The Mail: “You have your targets, what you’re looking at and who you’re speaking to.

Carl Piergianni was subject of reported interest from Hartlepool United on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“You’re building for the future. He was one who cropped up but there were no offers made or anything like that.

“It was just discussions where we asked questions to see where he was. There was nothing concrete with it.”

Lee enjoyed a successful first transfer window in management with seven new arrivals in January, including the deadline day acquisitions of midfielder Bryn Morris and goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

Morris made his debut in last week’s FA Cup fourth round defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and earned the appraisal of his manager.

And Lee insists the new players have settled in well at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“It’s been a good week getting them on the training pitch. They’ve come in and they have fitted into the group,” said Lee.

“We’ve got a good bunch who work hard everyday so they’ve fitted nicely into that.

“We knew that when they came in they had the same type of attitude who want to work hard and it’s been good.

“Everyone has got a challenge now. There’s a big squad. Everyone is fighting for places which is what we want.”

