Paul Hartley gave his pre-Colchester United press conference at Pools’ Maiden Castle training base this morning where the mood and the demeanour had changed from 36-hours earlier following the club’s first win of the season against Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Where Hartley was confident of adding to his group of players, here he now suggested there was an uncertainty over whether Pools would be active ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Paul Hartley continues to seek reinforcements for his Hartlepool United side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But where do things stand now?

Hartley had hoped to have had one or two deals wrapped up already by this point with the final hours focused on turning a good day into a really successful one.

But after several deals appear to have collapsed, Hartley admitted it was ‘back to the drawing board’ this morning.

Hartley, it is understood, remains at the Suit Direct Stadium trying to finalise at least one deal before the close of the window with work ongoing behind the scenes.

Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for St. Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Pools were earlier linked with St. Mirren's Joe Shaughnessy on loan but any advances on that deal appear to have simmered in the hours since.

The Republic of Ireland defender has also believed to have been attracting the attention of Hamilton Academical according to reports north of the border with the Daily Record.

Shaughnessy has been left on the bench for each of St. Mirren’s last two games, with the Daily Record also suggesting the Paisley club are unlikely to stand in his way should a move materialise for the 30-year-old given his service to the club over the last two years.

Elsewhere, Pools remain interested in Newcastle United midfielder Joe White.

White spent the second half of last season on loan with Pools and made his return from injury for the young Magpies last week in the 4-0 win over Derby County under-21s.

White then continued his return to fitness in the Papa Johns Trophy against Doncaster Rovers in midweek with a decision still to be made on his future.

The 19-year-old is believed to have options ahead of the 11pm deadline, as Pools continue to seek a creative spark in midfield having missed out on several targets in recent weeks, with the option to remain at St. James’s Park also a possibility.

The Magpies have recently given the green light to a number of loan exits including 19-year-old midfielder Lucas De Bolle who has joined Hamilton, 22-year-old defender Kell Watts who has joined Peterborough United and 22-year-old midfielder Matty Longstaff who could line up against Pools for Colchester this weekend.

But a decision, it seems, is still to be made over White, with under-21s head coach Elliott Dickman suggesting in the week “I honestly don’t know,” on White’s future.

“If it happens then it will have to be in the next day or so. If it doesn’t happen then he’ll stay and he will be in and around what we’re doing.”