Umerah was not involved as Hartlepool drew 1-1 at Prenton Park having also missed John Askey’s first game in charge - a 3-3 draw with Walsall at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Umerah, it was said, had not trained in the build up to the fixture with the Saddlers and subsequently missed out with Askey confessing he was erring on the side of caution over the 13-goal striker.

But Umerah continued to struggle heading into the trip to Birkenhead with Askey suggesting the striker had been dealing with illness as well as a continuation of his knee problem.

Josh Umerah remains an injury concern for Hartlepool United having missed the draw with Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

And having not made the trip to face Tranmere Rovers, Askey admitted concern to The Mail with regards Hartlepool’s talisman.

“It’s always a concern [when injuries take longer than expected], said Askey.

“He’s still struggling. The swelling on his knee is just not going down at the moment so we’ll just have to see how he goes and take it from there.

“He’s a miss. If we can get him back obviously he gives us more options.

“The good thing is we’ve had two good points, I suppose you can call them, from where we were and if we can start getting players back like him, with the run in that we’ve got, then hopefully that will make us a lot stronger.”

