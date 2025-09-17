Hartlepool United facing big decision as youngster makes big impact for loan club

On-loan Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy scores for Hebburn Town in their 2-1 home win against Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

A Hartlepool United youngster grabbed a goal on his home debut for his loan club on Tuesday night.

Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy wasted little time in making a big impact during his loan spell with Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town.

The 19-year-old joined the Hornets on Friday and made his debut less than 24 hours later as he made a substitute appearance in a 4-1 FA Cup second qualifying round defeat at National League North side Curzon Ashton. After being named in the starting eleven for the first time in Tuesday night’s meeting with Workington, Darcy played a big part in helping his side bounce back from conceding an early goal as he grabbed an equaliser midway through the first half to lay the foundations for what would become a late win on home soil.

After monitoring Darcy for weeks before securing his services, Hornets manager Daniel Moore has been impressed with what he has witnessed from the youngster and admitted he would be ‘asking the question’ of Hartlepool as he looks to extend the initial 28-day loan spell.

Speaking after the win, Moore told The Mail: “We will definitely be speaking to Hartlepool in the next week or so because we have lost Arron (Thompson, Hebburn midfielder) for a few weeks after his injury tonight. I’m not sure how that’ll be but we will have a look. Campbell was someone we had a eye on for a few weeks but with him being in and around the first team at Hartlepool it just couldn’t happen because they wanted to keep him there. You can see why but we now want to try and keep him at the club for as long as we can so we will be asking the question.”

Hebburn Town celebrate during their 2-1 home win against Northern Premier League rivals Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Darcy produced a calm and composed display on his home debut and will hope to retain his place in the Hornets’ side as Hebburn prepare to face the likes of Stocksbridge Park Steels, Warrington Rylands and FC United of Manchester over the coming weeks. Moore admitted the youngster’s versatility could well work in his favour as he looks to build on what has been a promising start to the first loan spell of his career.

He said: “He seems to be a mature lad and he is able to play in multiple positions. We asked him to do a job tonight and he carried it off perfectly. I think it helps him being at Hartlepool, playing and training in that National League environment, being around that isn’t a million miles away from the league we are in and him and the other lads in midfield did very well tonight. I am looking forward to seeing how he goes because I think he can become a brilliant signing for us.”

