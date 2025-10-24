Hartlepool United's trip to Braintree Town rescheduled as part of DAZN's '12 Games of Christmas' initiative
Pools had been set to travel to Essex on Saturday, December 20, but the contest has been moved back a day as part of DAZN's '12 Games of Christmas' initiative.
The "festive showcase" will see all 12 Enterprise National League games spread out across the weekend, beginning with Altrincham against Rochdale on Friday night and culminating in Carlisle's trip to Boreham Wood as well as Halifax's clash with Wealdstone on Sunday afternoon, and streamed live via National League TV on DAZN.
Braintree, who narrowly avoided relegation last season under the stewardship of Steve Pitt, are currently languishing in the bottom four following a challenging start to the new campaign that's seen the Iron win just three of their first 15 matches. The long trip to Cressing Road will mark a homecoming of sorts for Pools winger Jermaine Francis, who scored eight times in 30 games during a successful loan spell at Braintree last term.