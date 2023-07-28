Historic moment for FC Hartlepool as Northern League debut approaches

FC Hartlepool celebrate their Wearside League title win

The long wait for Northern League football will come to an end for FC Hartlepool when they kick off a historic season with a short trip to Easington Colliery on Friday night.

Terry Hill’s men are ready to reap the benefits of what was a remarkable year after they became Wearside League champions as well as lifting the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup and reaching the final of the Shipowners Charity Cup.

However, it is the title win and subsequent promotion into the Northern League that created the most joy at Grayfields as the club realised their long-held ambition of competing alongside the likes of Bedlington Terriers, Horden CW and Billingham Synthonia in step six of the non-league pyramid.

The wait for Hartlepool’s home to host its first Northern League fixture will have to wait until Tuesday night when Thornaby are the visitors - but the full focus for the time being is Friday night’s historic season-opener against at an Easington side managed by former Durham City and Washington manager Ollie Hotchkiss.

Ahead of a momentous occasion for his side, FC manager Hill told The Mail: “Friday is a big day for the club and one that we are all looking forward to as we get life in the Northern League underway.

“It’s short trip to Easington, so it’s a good start for us and it will give us an early indication of where we are at as I expect them to go well this season. We have had a positive pre-season and the lads are all fit and raring to go. If anything, we will have a tough job picking a squad of 16 from the 24 players available.”

Hill revealed summer signings Alex Hutchinson, Steven Oakley and Joe Spalding are among a number of players that could make their debuts as a number of last season’s title-winning squad ready to make their first appearances as Northern League players.