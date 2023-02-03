Hartlepool’s search for a new striker was one which was prolonged throughout the window before Curle was able to bring in Connor Jennings from Stockport County on transfer deadline day.

Jennings was a welcome addition and received a positive reference from Stockport boss Dave Challinor and director of football Simon Wilson upon his move to the Suit Direct Stadium but he will not necessarily have been the striker Hartlepool supporters had in mind following chairman Singh’s comments with regards to bids being made for a number of League One and League Two targets.

Speaking ahead of Hartlepool’s 2-0 win over Rochdale, Singh said the club had made enquiries and bids for two strikers from League One and two from League Two - those in League Two sitting on ‘double figures’ for the season, before reminding fans to be patient over those offers.

Keith Curle addressed Hartlepool United's search for forwards in the January transfer window. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But as things developed, the club were unable to bring in any of those players as Curle addressed to The Mail the reasons why.

“Two of them went elsewhere and, strangely enough, we’d offered them personally more money than what they got where they were going. And two players stayed where they were,” he said.

“We were shopping in the right places and we were competing for the signatures with the right people and we were prepared to pay and match what other clubs were offering and paying.

“But, ultimately, I can't go and kidnap somebody with my car and force them to sign with me. There’s got to be an understanding that when they come and sign for Hartlepool United there’s an expectation not only from the club and supporters but also from myself. I want players to come here for the right reasons.”

Danny Johnson was a striker in demand in the January transfer window but would ultimately remain at Mansfield Town. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

One of those players to have remained with their clubs is understood to have been Danny Johnson, who attracted interest from several clubs throughout the window, whilst Bristol Rovers’ Harvey Saunders dropped down from League One to join Tranmere Rovers.

And despite some players turning down the opportunity to move to the Suit Direct Stadium, Curle believes several potential players were impressed by what the club were proposing.

“Very quickly you build up relationships with the players you are talking to,” said Curle.

“I’ve got some text messages on my phone from the players in question we were chasing and basically saying the timing wasn’t quite right for them personally, or professionally, but they were impressed with the messages I was conveying on behalf of the football club and thankful of the offers that showed the financial value that we put on those players.

“It’s good the players were able to, in a very short period of time, understand the honesty and the desire we had for those individuals to come to the football club.