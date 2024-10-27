Luke Waterfall: Lennie Lawrence confirms skipper missed win over Aldershot Town through injury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 34-year-old has endured a stop-start beginning to the new campaign after being sent off twice in his first four appearances.
Since then, the veteran defender has found himself in and out of the side as he's struggled to rediscover the form that saw him become a fan favourite in the second half of last season.
Waterfall has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to the National League play-offs but has been part of a Pools side that has struggled in the first three months of the season.
The skipper was rested for Wednesday night's trip to Altrincham and the impressive form of Billy Sass-Davies means he's likely to have his work cut out when it comes to forcing his way back into the XI.
Even so, there were one or two eyebrows raised when Waterfall was absent from the matchday squad at the weekend, although he was seen out on the pitch before and after the game.
Lawrence has confirmed that Waterfall was omitted from the squad due to a minor injury but the caretaker manager is not expecting to be without his skipper for too long.
"He's injured," he said.
"I don't know for sure, but he should be available for selection in a couple of weeks time.
"It's a little strain, it's nothing too serious but he wasn't fit today (Saturday)."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.