Hartlepool United interim boss Lennie Lawrence confirmed captain Luke Waterfall missed Saturday's dominant win over Aldershot Town with an injury.

The 34-year-old has endured a stop-start beginning to the new campaign after being sent off twice in his first four appearances.

Since then, the veteran defender has found himself in and out of the side as he's struggled to rediscover the form that saw him become a fan favourite in the second half of last season.

Waterfall has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to the National League play-offs but has been part of a Pools side that has struggled in the first three months of the season.

The skipper missed Saturday's win with a minor injury but Lawrence isn't expecting to be without his captain for too long.

The skipper was rested for Wednesday night's trip to Altrincham and the impressive form of Billy Sass-Davies means he's likely to have his work cut out when it comes to forcing his way back into the XI.

Even so, there were one or two eyebrows raised when Waterfall was absent from the matchday squad at the weekend, although he was seen out on the pitch before and after the game.

"He's injured," he said.

"I don't know for sure, but he should be available for selection in a couple of weeks time.

"It's a little strain, it's nothing too serious but he wasn't fit today (Saturday)."