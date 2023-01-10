Middlesbrough are set to host Millwall in the Championship this weekend. They will be targeting their fourth consecutive league victory and their first win over the Lions in over two years.

Boro have looked like a completely different team since Michael Carrick’s arrival earlier in the season and currently sit in fifth place in the second tier - only three points from off third. A win for them on Saturday could see them overtake both Blackburn Rovers and Watford, though Sheffield United and Burnley look likely to be too far out of reach in the automatic promotion spot. While Boro’s league position is looking very appealing for fans, defeat could make it all appear a lot worse with only three points between themselves and Reading in 13th place.

Here is the latest transfer news...

La Liga outfit 'plot' move for Boro loanee

Real Valladolid are said to be interested in loaning Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz if he is recalled from his loan spell at Middlesbrough, according to journalist Fabricio Lopes. The Brazilian joined the Championship club in the summer and scored two goals in his first four outings.

However, Muniz has since found himself falling down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium behind the likes of Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom and is now facing even less game time with the arrival of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa. With Muniz now considering his options elsewhere and Fulham potentially cutting his loan deal short, a number of clubs are now looking at signing him for the second half of the campaign. Real Valladolid is one side that are eager to snap up the 21-year-old and will have the advantage of promising him regular first team football, having gained one of the lowest goal tallies in La Liga this term.

QPR in 'pole position' to sign Premier League forward

QPR are reportedly leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe this month, according to Sky Sports. The winger is looking to leave the Vitality Stadium on loan as he looks for regular first team football.

Lowe joined the Cherries from Swansea City in 2021 after impressing in the Championship and went onto score seven goals under Scott Parker as they returned to the Premier League, however his game time this season has been limited to just two appearances. A positive start to the campaign has left the winger behind the likes of Ryan Christie and Jaidon Anthony in the pecking order.

Lowe's previous record in the second tier has unsurprisingly attracted a lot of interest from various clubs, however the report claims that it is QPR that are in pole position to snap him up this month. However, they do face competition fro the likes of Norwich, Millwall and Bristol City, while Ipswich Town are also targeting an ambitious move to bring him to League One. Born in Harrow, Neil Critchley's side could certainly hold a geographical advantage over their rivals in their pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Scotland international 'linked' with Watford loan switch

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous could join Watford on loan if he is to sign for Udinese permanently, according to journalist Darren Witcoop. The defender turned down a new contract in Scotland earlier this season and has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe - including plenty in the Premier League.

Udinese are reportedly now set for fresh talks with Hibs over a move for the 23-year-old after initially being far apart in their valuation of the player, but could still reach an agreement that will see them snap up Porteous this month. However, with Udinese and Watford both owned by the Pozzo family, a move to Italy could actually see the 23-year-old join the Hornets on loan for the rest of the season. This certainly wouldn't be the first time the two clubs have used their relationship to their advantage, with both Hassane Kamara and Matheus Martins currently on loan at Vicarage Road.

