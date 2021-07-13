Middlesbrough forward could join Championship League side, Norwich City man seals Championship move

Middlesbrough transfer news

The likes of Sammy Ameobi, Uche Ikpeazu and Joe Lumley have already joined the club this summer, but Boro will be looking to get some more signings over the line before the window closes at the end of August.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Sol Bamba - who announced earlier this year he as been cancer-free for a year following following several rounds of chemotherapy - is training with the club ahead of their friendly against Bishop Aukland, as he looks to build up his fitness and secure a move ahead of the new season.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter as clubs looks to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign, in the knowledge that a slow start could prove disastrous for their season goals.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Middlesbrough and Championship EFL transfer gossip and news:

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas, as Boro look to move the player on this summer. He made 37 appearances in his debut season for Middlesbrough, but scored just five goals. (The 72)

Barnsley are edging closer to completing the signing of Standard Liege striker Obbi Oulare. The Tykes were thought to be on his tail last January, but failed to get a move for the ex-Watford forward over the line. (Voetbalnieuws)

Brentford are the latest side to be linked with Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who looks destined to leave Anfield this summer. West Brom and Fulham have also been credited with an interest in the £12m-rated ace, who spent last season on loan with Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace could be set to once again link up the Brothers Ayew, with the Eagles believed to be keen on signing free agent Andre to join brother Jordan at Selhurst Park. The former scored 17 Championship goals for Swansea City last season, before he being released. (90min)

Leeds United-linked ace Matheus Pereira is said to have been subject of a bid in the region of £6m from Saudi Professional League club Al-Hilal. Aston Villa are also understood to be interested in the winger, who scored 11 Premier League goals for West Brom last season. (Inside Futbol)

QPR are said to have agreed a deal with Norwich City to bring in defender Sam McCallum on loan. The 20-year-old full-back spent last season on loan with Coventry City, and made 41 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues. (Football Insider)

Ipswich Town have won the race to sign striker Joe Pigott, who was released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. He netted 20 League One goals last season, and also attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Reading. (Club website)