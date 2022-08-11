Middlesbrough were knocked out of the Carabao Cup yesterday as they conceded a last gasp goal from Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium.
Despite dominating possession, Boro weren’t at the races after their dramatic defeat to QPR at the weekend and failed to progress to the second round.
A win for Chris Wilder’s side would have seen them travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United later this month.
The Championship club will instead turn their attentions to their home Championship tie against Sheffield United this weekend.
Here are today’s rumours...
WEST HAM EXPRESS INTEREST IN BURNLEY FULL-BACK
West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor. The Clarets have already let five defenders leave Turf Moor this summer. (ExWHUemployee)
HULL CITY ACE REJECTS NEW DEAL AMID INTEREST
Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has reportedly turned down a new contract amid interest from Middlesbrough. The Tigers have already rejected their £5 million bid for the 21-year-old. (Football Insider)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST REIGNITE INTEREST IN WATFORD ACE
Nottingham Forest have revived their interest in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season as the Hornets were relegated. (Daily Mail)
LEEDS UNITED LINKED WITH WATFORD DUO
Leeds United are reportedly interested in both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr of Watford. It is thought they are closing in on a loan deal for the former. (TuttoMercatoWeb)
BURNLEY TARGET RANGERS FORWARD
Burnley are reportedly preparing a £3m bid to sign Rangers forward Fashion Sakala.The 25-year-old has previously spoken of his frustration at being played out of position at Ibrox. (Scottish Daily Express)
COVENTRY CITY PLAY DOWN EVERTON INTEREST
Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said there's 'absolute zero happening' on Everton's reported interest in Viktor Gyokeres. Theh Sky Blues signed the 24-year-old permanently last summer. (Coventry Live)
MIDDLESBROUGH TO BATTLE LOCAL RIVALS FOR MAN CITY FORWARD
Sunderland and Middlesbrough have reportedly both lodged loan bids to sign Manchester City’s Marlos Moreno this summer. The Colombian scored twice in 32 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season. (Football League World)
MAN UNITED TURN ATTENTION TO NORWICH STAR
Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons. The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer. (Metro)