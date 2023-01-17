Middlesbrough transfer news: Norwich City boss ‘targets’ reunion with Boro ace, Blackburn Rovers ‘step up’ defender pursuit
The latest transfer news from Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship
Middlesbrough made it six wins from seven in the Championship since the World Cup ended with a narrow win over Millwall. Marcus Forss’ second half goal was the difference between the two sides as Boro climbed up to fourth in the league table.
Michael Carrick’s side now face a huge test as they take on Sunderland in the second derby of the season after previously beating them 1-0 in September. The Black Cats currently sit in 10th place and have lost one of their previous six matches in all competitions.
A win for Boro could see them leapfrog Watford into third place and potentially narrow the gap between themselves and the top two to nine points. Meanwhile, Sunderland will be looking to return to the play-off spots.
Here is the latest transfer news...
BEN WHITEMAN EXIT RUMOURS 'PLAYED DOWN'
Watford have made no contact with Preston North End over a move for Ben Whiteman, despite rumoured interest. The Hornets were linked with the midfielder before his move to Deepdale two years ago. (Lancs Live)
HULL CITY 'JOIN' RACE FOR LEEDS UNITED ATTACKER
Hull City are the latest name to be linked with a move for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old striker looks set to move to the Championship on loan this month following the arrival of Georginio Rutter at Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)
BURNLEY MAKE 'IMPROVED' OFFER FOR BOSNIAN
Burnley have tabled an improved offer for Konyaspor's Amir Hadziahmetovic after they saw their first bid rejected. It is reported that their latest offer is €3.5m and will add an extra €1m in add-ons. (Inside Futbol)
SWANSEA CITY FORWARD 'WANTS' RANGERS SWITCH
Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly keen on joining Rangers during the January transfer window. The Scottish giants have had a £900k bid rejected for the winger, who is likely to cost around £2m. (Daily Record)
EVERTON 'EYE' TIGERS FORWARD
Everton are reportedly in pole position to sign Hull City's Oscar Estupinan, with Southampton and Nottingham Forest also interested. The striker has netted 12 goals in the Championship since joining from Vitoria de Guimaraes in the summer. (Sport Witness)
SUNDERLAND ‘CLOSING IN’ ON WEST HAM STARLET
Sunderland are expected to sign Pierre Ekwah on loan from West Ham this month. The 21-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut after joining the Irons from Chelsea in 2021. (Alan Nixon)
NORWICH BOSS ‘TARGETS’ REUNION WITH BORO ACE
Norwich City head coach David Wagner is considering a move for Middlesbrough’s Tommy Smith, who he previously managed at Huddersfield Town. The 30-year-old has made 14 starts in the Championship this season. (Football League World)
BLACKBURN ROVERS 'STEP UP' DEFENDER PURSUIT
Blackburn Rovers have made a six-figure bid to sign Hibs' Ryan Porteous as they continue talks with the Scottish club. The defender has turned down a new contract with his current side and has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship. (Daily Record)