Middlesbrough made it six wins from seven in the Championship since the World Cup ended with a narrow win over Millwall. Marcus Forss’ second half goal was the difference between the two sides as Boro climbed up to fourth in the league table.

Michael Carrick’s side now face a huge test as they take on Sunderland in the second derby of the season after previously beating them 1-0 in September. The Black Cats currently sit in 10th place and have lost one of their previous six matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for Boro could see them leapfrog Watford into third place and potentially narrow the gap between themselves and the top two to nine points. Meanwhile, Sunderland will be looking to return to the play-off spots.

Here is the latest transfer news...

BEN WHITEMAN EXIT RUMOURS 'PLAYED DOWN'

Watford have made no contact with Preston North End over a move for Ben Whiteman, despite rumoured interest. The Hornets were linked with the midfielder before his move to Deepdale two years ago. (Lancs Live)

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL CITY 'JOIN' RACE FOR LEEDS UNITED ATTACKER

Hull City are the latest name to be linked with a move for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old striker looks set to move to the Championship on loan this month following the arrival of Georginio Rutter at Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY MAKE 'IMPROVED' OFFER FOR BOSNIAN

Burnley have tabled an improved offer for Konyaspor's Amir Hadziahmetovic after they saw their first bid rejected. It is reported that their latest offer is €3.5m and will add an extra €1m in add-ons. (Inside Futbol)

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWANSEA CITY FORWARD 'WANTS' RANGERS SWITCH

Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly keen on joining Rangers during the January transfer window. The Scottish giants have had a £900k bid rejected for the winger, who is likely to cost around £2m. (Daily Record)

Advertisement Hide Ad

EVERTON 'EYE' TIGERS FORWARD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton are reportedly in pole position to sign Hull City's Oscar Estupinan, with Southampton and Nottingham Forest also interested. The striker has netted 12 goals in the Championship since joining from Vitoria de Guimaraes in the summer. (Sport Witness)

SUNDERLAND ‘CLOSING IN’ ON WEST HAM STARLET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are expected to sign Pierre Ekwah on loan from West Ham this month. The 21-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut after joining the Irons from Chelsea in 2021. (Alan Nixon)

NORWICH BOSS ‘TARGETS’ REUNION WITH BORO ACE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City head coach David Wagner is considering a move for Middlesbrough’s Tommy Smith, who he previously managed at Huddersfield Town. The 30-year-old has made 14 starts in the Championship this season. (Football League World)

BLACKBURN ROVERS 'STEP UP' DEFENDER PURSUIT

Advertisement Hide Ad