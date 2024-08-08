"That's what we'll aim to do, score goals and keep them out at the other end. It sounds quite simple!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall is looking to add a third National League promotion to his C.V. this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran defender, who turned 34 at the end of last month, has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby back to the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He led the Imps to the National League title before captaining the Mariners to promotion via the play-offs, scoring a 119th minute winner in a dramatic 5-4 semi-final victory over Hollywood-backed Wrexham.

Waterfall has also worn the armband during two memorable runs to the FA Cup quarter-finals, securing two Premier League scalps in the process; Lincoln beat Burnley before eventually losing out to Arsenal while Grimsby edged past Southampton thanks to a brace from former Poolie Gavan Holohan.

Waterfall feels the current Pools side share a number of similarities with the Lincoln and Grimsby teams he captained to National League promotion in the past.

The new Pools captain also lifted the EFL Trophy after Lincoln beat Shrewsbury at Wembley in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving at Victoria Park in January, Waterfall formed an impressive central-defensive partnership with Tom Parkes in the second half of last season and was appointed captain ahead of the new campaign.

The skipper knows exactly what it takes to get out of the National League and is hoping Pools share some of the characteristics that made Lincoln and Grimsby so successful.

"There are definitely some similarities," he said.

"The way the manager wants us to play this year, really high intensity, high tempo, getting after teams and getting on the front foot, those are all things we did at Lincoln and Grimsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Add in Mani D up top, a 25 goal striker, if he can get anywhere near that again this season, then I think we'll be close.

"It's about keeping clean sheets behind that as well. The best teams I've been in have kept around 20 clean sheets a season, that's what we've got to aim for. If we can manage that, we won't be far off.

"That's what we'll aim to do, score goals and keep them out at the other end. It sounds quite simple!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to go and do it for 46 games, it's not always as simple as it's made out to be.

"I think we're set up the right way to do that. The gaffer will have us working really, really hard. He's recruited for that model.

"I think that's the best way to be in this division, really hard working, on the front foot and aggressive."