John Askey has handed the No.1 shirt to new signing Dixon which could suggest the former Bolton Wanderers, Barrow and Sunderland goalkeeper will be the preferred choice this season over Harrogate Town's Pete Jameson.

Jameson, who is battling it out with Dixon for the gloves in Askey’s team, has been given the No.13 having joined on a season-long loan deal from the League Two side.

Jameson was Askey’s promotion winning goalkeeper when at York City in 2022 and has been rotated alongside Dixon throughout pre-season.

"I’ve always had decent keepers,” Askey said of the competition between Jameson and Dixon.

"I think if you want to achieve something you need to have decent goalkeepers and I think Joel and Pete provide that, they provide competition for each other.”

Askey has kept his cards close to his chest in terms of who will be handed the starting spot against Barnet when the new league season kicks off, but with Dixon now confirmed as the club’s No.1 it could suggest the 29-year-old will be Askey’s starting goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, new captain David Ferguson retains the No.3 shirt with Dan Dodds given No.2.

Joel Dixon has been handed the No.1 shirt for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Jake Hastie has been given the No.7 shirt with midfielder Anthony Mancini the club’s new No.8 following Nicky Featherstone's exit.

Josh Umerah keeps the No.9 shirt after interest in the striker this summer, with new signing Emmanuel Dieseruvwe handed the No.20 and Chris Wreh No.11.

Significantly, Hartlepool have not handed squad numbers to either Mohamad Sylla or Mikael Ndjoli.

Sylla has not returned to Hartlepool this pre-season, despite remaining under contract with the club, with Askey having recently insisted his willingness to move on from the situation regarding the French midfielder.

Although Ndjoli has been at the club during pre-season, the 24-year-old has not featured since the friendly win over Middlesbrough with The Mail revealing recently the striker does not feature in Askey's plans this season, as has now been emphasised in the club’s decision not to hand him a shirt number.