Hartlepool headteacher hails 'adventure and a half' as Britain's Got Talent journey comes to an end

Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin hailed appearing on Britain's Got Talent as 'an adventure and a half' after starring in the show's grand final with his adorable pupils.

Dave, who was born and raised in the town but now works at Flakefleet Primary School, in Fleetwood, Lancashire, said it was an experience the children would remember for the rest of their lives after finishing outside the final three acts.

Dave McPartlin from Hartlepool is headteacher at Flakefleet Primary School in Lancashire.

He said on tonight's show: "It has been an adventure and a half. They will never forget this.

"As they go through the rest of their life they will always look back on this as the most magical experience that nobody could have predicted."

One again Dave and the children wowed the judges - this time with an out of this world performance.

They performed a colourful and energetic song and dance routine to Take That's Rule The World dressed as stars, planets, aliens and astronauts with Dave as the moon.

David Walliams visited Mr McPartlin and the pupils of Flakefleet Primary School after putting them through to the semi finals of Britain's Got Talent.

The audience loved it waving their arms in time with the music.

Sadly it was not to be as the competition and its £250,000 prize plus a spot on the bill at this year's Royal Variety Show was won by bookies' favourite Colin Thackery, 89, the singing Chelsea Pensioner.

But once again Dave, whose parents, brother and grandmother all still live in Hartlepool, and the children received great comments from the judges.

David Walliams, who put them through to last week's semi finals as his golden buzzer choice in the auditions, said: "You have just reminded us why the nation fell in love with you in the first place.

"It was joyous, it was magical and I would love you to win so, so much."

Alesha Dixon praised their 'fantastic' costumes and great song choice, while Amanda Holden said: "You just make me feel so happy the minute I see you.

"You have been an absolute joy to have on the show."

And Simon Cowell told them: "You are the most fun act that's ever made a final of Britain's Got Talent.

"Every time you perform you have this kind of glow about you and put people in a good mood."

Dave last week told the Mail how he had received lots of support from friends and family back in Hartlepool.

He and Flakefleet Primary School hit the headlines last Christmas when they released a seasonal song in aid of dementia charities inspired by Dave's grandmother.

