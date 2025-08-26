A British toy retailer has explained why it has decided to close its town centre branch after trading in Hartlepool for a number of years.

The Entertainer is closing its doors to the public in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, on September 27 after a number of years in business.

This comes just weeks after the Mail announced that Holland & Barrett and Clintons would also be closing their stores.

Keith Stenhouse, head of region at The Entertainer, said: “We are sad to be closing our Hartlepool store.

"The closure is due to the landlord’s redevelopment of the shopping centre.

“We would like to thank our customers and staff for their loyalty and support.

"We’re proud of the service we’ve offered and are committed to supporting our employees through this situation.”

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “This is really disappointing news but ultimately a decision made by the company which we cannot control.

"Retailers are continuing to face significant challenges with increased national insurance and rising costs, but we are working hard to support our existing tenants where we can.”

Bosses at The Entertainer have reassured customers that they are opening a new shop at Dalton Park Outlet, in Murton, where some of the Hartlepool store team will be moving to.

A number of retailers in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre have renewed their leases, however, including The Works and Market Cross Jewellers.

Three new tenants have also recently joined the centre – Sandwich Express, Thirteen and Hartlepool Family Hub.