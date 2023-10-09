Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Askey suggested the fixture with the Spitfires represented something of a ‘must win for his side – something he reiterated in the aftermath of their 3-1 success when declaring his side were 'desperate' for three points.

And it was a fixture they controlled for the most part, with goals from Tom Crawford and a double from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe enough to see off Richard Hill's side, despite a stunning free kick from Chris Maguire.

It was a result which moved Pools back into the National League’s play-off places, and we look at some of the key takeaways from their latest success:

Hartlepool United got back to winning ways against Eastleigh. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United back amongst the goals

Not only were Pools back in the win column, they were back amongst the goals, having drawn a blank in all three of their defeats heading into the game with Eastleigh.

The home defeats to Solihull Moors and Dorking Wanderers left plenty to be desired, while the loss at Boreham Wood erred more on the side of frustration than anger with Askey’s side, by and large, doing enough to come away from Meadow Park, at the very least, with a draw.

But while that trifecta of defeats has, naturally, been concerning, so too has Hartlepool’s loss of form in front of goal.

Luke Hendrie has performed well in a different role for Hartlepool United in recent games against Boreham Wood and Eastleigh.

The arrival of Dieseruvwe in the summer, coupled with the club’s stubborn stance over retaining Josh Umerah, meant Pools have been equipped with plenty of options up front this season – Joe Grey and Chris Wreh also complimenting the strike department well.

And it has been Dieseruvwe who has led the way with a blistering start to his Pools career with six goals in his first six games.

But the goals have dried up since then, with the striker going seven without a goal prior to his double over Eastleigh.

Pools, as a collective, scored 19 goals in their first eight games of the new season before scoring just three in the six that followed – one of those courtesy of Dagenham & Redbridge’s Sam Ling.

Joe Grey is enjoying a solid season for Hartlepool United.

It was a concern for Askey, one he will hope is now behind him after Dieseruvwe took his tally to a very respectable eight goals in 14 appearances.

If strike partner Umerah can rediscover his form in front of goal from the last two seasons then Askey will feel confident Hartlepool’s goalscoring woes will not return this season – something which was almost as important in bringing to an end as returning to the win column.

Hartlepool United’s defensive improvements

Although goals helped Hartlepool back to winning ways it can be said that there has been a marginal improvement in their defensive performance as well over the last week.

John Askey has been working on getting the balance right for Hartlepool United in recent weeks.

Despite their defeat at Boreham Wood, Pools limited the home side to very little with Pete Jameson largely untroubled prior to Lee Ndlovu’s late winner.

And the same can be said about the win over Eastleigh, with only a moment of individual brilliance from Maguire preventing Jameson from a second clean sheet of the season.

“We’re defending better than what we’ve done previously,” said Askey.

“We looked stronger. I can’t remember anybody going past Luke, he performed well, and Alex coming back makes us that bit stronger.”

Whilst it’s not perfect – Pools almost the architects of their own downfall when Crawford’s misplaced back pass allowed Enzio Boldewijn a clear sight of goal before Emmanuel Onariase’s excellent interception, it is progress.

Askey has been trying to find a balance between an imperative improvement defensively whilst maintaining their attacking impetus – something we have seen fluctuate over the past month.

But with this victory over Eastleigh, hopefully that balance is reaching its desired spot.

Bradford City man impresses

Askey name-dropped Luke Hendrie following the defeat at Boreham Wood for praise after the Bradford City loanee was shifted out of the centre of defence over to the right wing-back role in place of Charlie Seaman.

It was a move which may have raised eyebrows, given Seaman has done quite well since joining the club on loan from Doncaster Rovers.

But Hendrie has justified the call made by Askey, particularly here against Eastleigh with an immense contribution.

Hendrie was a source of attacking intent on the right as well as being able to perform what was asked of him defensively.

The defender laid on two assists for Crawford and Dieseruvwe as well as having a hand in the third when assisting the assiter in Grey.

And with Grey, Hendrie appears to have quickly established a bond with the forward on the right-hand-side of Hartlepool’s system with both, arguably, enjoying their best performances of the season against Eastleigh.

Hendrie has had something of an indifferent return to the club having started with some positive displays before following the team in dropping out of form.

But this shift to wing-back appears to have reinvigorated Hendrie, with the 29-year-old now keeping Seaman out of the side in that position on merit.

Joe Grey finding his feet at Hartlepool United

It always felt like a big season for Grey with Hartlepool. Kind of a make or break campaign.

And so far Grey is steering towards the ‘make’ category, with Saturday’s display over Eastleigh right up there with one of his best in a blue and white shirt.

The young forward was tireless throughout in something of a hybrid role behind the front two of Dieseruvwe and Umerah.

He popped up on the left, the right and down the middle and had a hand in all three goals; first linking with Hendrie who assisted Crawford, then chasing back and winning back possession with an excellent challenge to start the attack for Dieseruvwe’s first goal before then putting on a plate for Dieseruvwe’s second.

It was a superb display and one deserving of a goal himself.

But that is an area he has contributed towards already this season having scored three times – two of which from the bench to show he can make an impact whether he starts or not.

It’s well documented that Grey is highly thought of inside the club and that is an opinion which is only likely to grow should the potential he is showing continue.

Nicky Featherstone’s return aiding Hartlepool United

Nicky Featherstone has split opinion from some Hartlepool supporters over the years but his back-to-back displays following his return to the club reiterate why the club should have retained his services in the first place.

Featherstone has slotted back into the side seamlessly as though he has never been away and has helped Pools function a little more pragmatically.

“I think Feaths’ coming in has been a big plus and a boost to the lads,” said striker Dieseruvwe.

“His composure and calmness on the ball is infectious and it spreads through the team.”

That, in itself, kind of sums up why Featherstone’s return is a plus.