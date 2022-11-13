Keith Curle’s side were good value for a point in what, on paper, was a difficult away trip given the respective form of the two teams and the injury concerns plaguing the Hartlepool squad.

Pools were able to nullify large parts of Stevenage’s approach and had the two best opportunities of the game in the first half through striker Josh Umerah. The 25-year-old first headed off the top of the bar from Reghan Tumilty’s cross before then dragging wide from Jack Hamilton’s knockdown.

But, ultimately, they would be missed chances which would haunt Umerah, and Pools, as goalkeeper Ben Killip gifted the home side the lead 10 minutes from time. The Pools No.1 was unaware of Danny Rose lurking behind him as he rolled the ball onto the floor in front of him, allowing the Stevenage striker to run in and pinch the ball away and convert into an empty net. It was harsh on Killip, and Hartlepool, in what was otherwise an encouraging display.

Euan Murray was the only established centre-back for Hartlepool United at Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

And here are some of the key takeaways from a narrow defeat at the Lamex Stadium.

Killip’s costly error

There’s no other place to start than with Killip’s error, given its magnitude.

As soon as Rose nipped in to pinch his pocket, he knew he had more than likely just cost his side a well-earned point. Killip punched the floor in anger before, at the full-time whistle, he could be seen lifting his shirt over his face. He was disconsolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo Robinson was part of a front three for Hartlepool United at Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

But while it is a mistake, and one he will undoubtedly hold his hands up over, interim boss Curle was sensible to offer his backing to the 26-year-old.

In a season which has given very little up until this point, with Pools still languishing towards the foot of the table, Killip has been one of the better performers.

“He’s got nothing to prove to us,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know he’s a good goalkeeper and we know he will continue to keep us in matches and make the vital saves when he’s needed.”

Hartlepool United supporters showed their appreciation despite the defeat at Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Like any goalkeeper at this level, Killip is susceptible to mistakes from time to time. It just so happens that in this circumstance it came at a key moment in a game in which Hartlepool were edging towards what could have been a crucial point. Equally, however, were it not for Killip, Pools would likely have even less than the 12 points they currently have in the league.

Killip is a senior member of the squad and has experienced challenging moments in his Hartlepool career before so this won’t be new to him. But after such a resolute performance from the 10 players in front of him, it remains a difficult one to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensive credit

And one reason why Killip’s mistake is hard to stomach is because of the defensive effort from what was a patched up back four. With injuries continuing to be problematic for Curle’s side, he had to shuffle together a back four in what was a changed 4-3-3 system.

In Jamie Sterry, Rollin Menayese and Alex Lacey, Pools are missing three first choice defenders, while in Mouhamed Niang they are missing their first choice covering centre-back.

It meant the onus fell on full-back David Ferguson to fill in alongside the only fit, established, centre-back available in Euan Murray. Ferguson himself only days back from an injury which meant he had trained just once in the lead up to the trip to Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At full-back, Tumilty and a returning Brody Paterson started - both who have endured challenging starts to their Hartlepool careers and both more than likely considered as backup when everyone is fit.

Nevertheless, this cobbled together back four did an excellent job at limiting a Stevenage side possessing the second best home record in the division heading into the game. Curle had his team organised and prepared for the direct approach of Steve Evans’ side and they dealt with pretty much everything which came their way.

Murray, another who has had a difficult start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium, produced the kind of display supporters have been expecting from a man who helped guide Kilmarnock to the Scottish Championship title last season. The Scotsman led the way with clearances (eight) and interceptions (three) in the Hartlepool team and marshalled the defence well.

And credit, too, should be given to the other three in the back four. Paterson and Tumilty both, arguably, had their best games in Hartlepool shirts. Tumilty provided a strong outlet on the right going forward but did not shy away from his defensive duties where he has been caught out in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paterson was robust and earned the applause of the away end as he got the better of Arthur Read while Ferguson slotted in-between Paterson and Murray to do a job.

The sooner Curle gets a number of his defensive options back, the better. But there was plenty of heart and courage in this display.

Front three encouragement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given his defensive issues, Curle had hinted the best form of defence could be attack, and that was the case for the most part.

The interim boss paired Umerah with Theo Robinson and Hamilton in a front three which showed plenty of encouraging signs as the trio interchanged well. It gave Stevenage a problem, and something they unlikely were expecting, with Umerah having two excellent opportunities to open the scoring.

In Hamilton, too, Pools had a target with the loan striker winning 14 of his aerial duels, the most of any player on the field as per Who Scored.

While Curle may not opt for a front three, or at least not such a narrow, central, front three, often when everyone is fit, it certainly proved effective here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourable results

Having said that, however, results elsewhere mean Hartlepool did not lose any ground in the league table. Where a point would have been both deserved and a notable result, with the other five teams in the bottom six all losing, it softens the blow somewhat for Pools.

Fan appreciation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the most telling aspect of Hartlepool’s performance was the appreciation they received from the travelling 276 in the away end.

Where, at times this season, there has been disgruntlement and anger vented towards players for their efforts, or sometimes lack thereof, here, to a man, they were applauded by what was a superb vocal backing throughout.

“They know the situation that we’re in and they will feel that same disappointment and frustration that we do,” said Curle.

“The walk from the halfway line to our travelling supporters and all you could hear is them cheering because they appreciate and respect that we’ve had a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad