Sylla made a quick return to the Hartlepool squad against Stevenage after being a surprise omission from the match day 18 in Good Friday's win over Grimsby Town.

John Askey suggested in the wake of Hartlepool’s 4-1 win at Blundell Park that Sylla was not in the right frame of mind to compete, with no mention of any injury or personal concerns, as club captain Nicky Featherstone returned to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mo didn’t feel as though he was in the right mental state to play and we need people who are going to give us everything and we know with Nicky Featherstone he’s going to give us everything he’s got,” Askey had said on Sylla.

“We need everybody and Nicky is important to us. Not only is he a good player, but he's important in the dressing room as well. He’s a true pro.

“It’s just one of those things but what we’ve proved is we’re a team and it doesn't matter who plays, they’re all going to give their all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why it’s important that the 11 who go onto the pitch want to be on the pitch and that’s the case. You can see when the subs go on. There’s no sulking. We all want to stay up.

“Whoever comes out of the side we’ve got people who can come in and who have got the attitude that we want to stay up.”

Mohamad Sylla returned to the Hartlepool United squad for the League Two fixture with Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey’s comments on Sylla’s absence opened up suggestions as to whether the 29-year-old sees a future at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the end of the season, with his one-year deal signed last summer set to expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked ahead of the Bank Holiday fixture with Stevenage whether Sylla would feature again for the club Askey said: “The only person who’ll know that is Mo.

“We need everybody pulling. If he feels as though he’s in the right mental state to do that I'm sure he will.”

And do that he did, as Sylla returned to the match day squad before coming off the bench in the first half of Hartlepool's 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Hartlepool United Coach Anthony Sweeney would not be drawn on Mohamad Sylla's off-field situation. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylla entered the field to a rousing reception from the home supporters and produced another combative display in the centre of midfield alongside Featherstone.

“In terms of his performance on the pitch today it was typical Mo,” said Sweeney.

“He breaks up the play at times, he drives forward as well and looks a threat and he helped us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohamad Sylla has impressed for Hartlepool United this season. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

But Sweeney would not be drawn as to whether Sylla’s quick re-emergence within the squad spells an end to any potential issues between the player and the club.

“That’s something for the gaffer to address,” said Sweeney.