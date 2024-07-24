Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool is gearing up for a weekend of non-stop music as two festivals return to Seaton Carew.

The town is hosting Clubland by the Sea on Friday, July 26, and Soundwave Festival on Saturday, July 27, at Seaton Reach on Coronation Drive.

On Friday, festival goers can expect an array of performances across three stages promising an eclectic mix of music to cater to every taste.

Headlining the main stage is none other than Clubland favourite, Darren Styles, who is going to be joined by a number of acts including Billy Gillies and special guest Hannah Boyeln, Blackout Crew Live, Ultrabeat and Flip n Fill.

Festival goers can also expect a line up of the finest Makina talent in the Hysteria Tent, and the best of bounce acts on the Pressure Stage.

On Saturday, Seaton Carew is going to be rocked to the core as Yorkshire rock band, the Kaiser Chiefs – best known for their hits I Predict a Riot and Ruby – headline the main stage.

British rock band Feeder, perhaps best known for their Buck Rogers hit, and British soul singer Heather Small – also known for her role as the lead singer of the 1990s band M People – are also going to be blasting their hits in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.

Soundwave Festival is also going to be home to a comedy tent, featuring a performance from The Chase star, Paul Sinha, and BBC Music Introducing, headlined by Hartlepool’s own Michael Gallagher.