Hartlepool library opening times could be extended under new proposals

Libraries and community hubs in the town could close later one day a week in a bid to make them accessible to more people.

The facilities are currently open between 10am and 4pm most weekdays with some also open from 10am till noon on Saturdays.

Under new plans, each hub and library would see its opening time extended until 5.30pm one day a week.

Lucy was hoping to spend some time at the library on her birthday.

The proposal comes amid concern from Hartlepool resident Jane Dicken, 64, who was worried the community didn’t have a chance to visit the libraries due to the opening times.

She started raising awareness about it after her granddaughter and avid reader Lucy Richardson wanted to spend some time in the library on her eighth birthday.

But she wasn’t able to make it in time for the 4pm closure after finishing school.

"If you work, you can’t go . If you’re at school, you can’t go at the moment. People need to read. It’s where you get all your knowledge, from books,” said Jane, who is a member of Greatham Book Club.

Lucy was upset about the opening times at Hartlepool libraries.

"I know there’s the internet now, but everybody in the book club likes a book. One or two people like Kindle, but not many of us.

"We encourage them all to have a book.”

Hartlepool Borough Council has said it wants the facilities to be accessible to as many people as possible.

It has added evenings and weekends previously tended to be the libraries’ quietest periods.

Jane has welcomed the proposed new opening times, saying that they’re not “ideal”, but they’re “better”.

“It couldn’t go on the way it was because half the population couldn’t access the libraries, so hopefully it gets passed,” the former chef said.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “We have found from hubs and libraries previously being open on evenings and weekends that these tend to be our quietest periods.

"But we want the hubs and libraries to be as accessible to as many people as possible so we are currently drawing up proposals for each hub and library to be open until 5.30pm on one day a week, and this proposal will be considered by the council’s adult and community-based services committee in due course.”

Speaking of the opening times, Lucy said: “It was bad because not many people who like to read and wanted to read could come because of the times.”

Jane added: "I always loved going to the libraries. It’s just the smell, isn’t it? It’s lovely. I am obsessed with books myself.

"She takes after me."

