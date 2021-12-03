Hundreds watch as Hartlepool's Christmas lights are switched on by Covid heroes
Hundreds of people watched as Hartlepool’s official Christmas lights were switched on by local Covid heroes.
A selection of the town’s NHS workers were invited by Hartlepool Borough Council to press the button “in acknowledgement of the amazing work they and all their colleagues have done during the pandemic”.
They were joined at Friday evening’s event outside Hartlepool Art Gallery by the cast of pantomime Cinderella, which opens at the Borough Hall later this month, with music also provided by local acts.
The leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore, said: “It’s an honour to be joined at our Christmas Light Switch-On by some of the town’s most heroic and selfless people who have worked tirelessly through an incredibly difficult year and are continuing to work to deliver the town’s vaccination programme.”
Friday’s lights switch was the first in a series of festive events taking place across town this weekend.
Hartlepool Round Table is holding its popular Santa Tour again after last year’s break due to Covid.
Father Christmas and his elves will set off in his sleigh on Saturday from Hornby Park, at Seaton Carew, at 3pm with the route including Owton Manor, Rift House, Foggy Furze, Belle Vue, central Hartlepool and ending at Powlett Road, in Dyke House, at around 7.30pm.
On Sunday, the tour begins from West Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, at 3pm and take in areas including Elwick Road, St Paul’s Road, Murray Street, Throston, West View, Clavering, Bishop Cuthbert, Hart Station and the Headland before finishing outside The Borough Hall at around 7.30pm.
Earlier on Sunday, Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice celebrates the return of its annual Santa Run at The Place in the Park, in Ward Jackson Park, at 11am with registration available from 10am.
The 13th run was postponed last year owing to the pandemic and takes place over a course stretching around half a mile.
Registration costs £8 for adults, £5 for children or £22 for a family of two adults and two children.
It includes a Santa Suit for adults and a flashing nose and either Santa Hat or Antlers for children.
Children will also receive a medal for completing the event.
