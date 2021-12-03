Hundreds watch as Hartlepool's Christmas lights are switched on by Covid heroes

A selection of the town’s NHS workers were invited by Hartlepool Borough Council to press the button “in acknowledgement of the amazing work they and all their colleagues have done during the pandemic”.

They were joined at Friday evening’s event outside Hartlepool Art Gallery by the cast of pantomime Cinderella, which opens at the Borough Hall later this month, with music also provided by local acts.

The leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore, said: “It’s an honour to be joined at our Christmas Light Switch-On by some of the town’s most heroic and selfless people who have worked tirelessly through an incredibly difficult year and are continuing to work to deliver the town’s vaccination programme.”

Dot Wright, 72, with her grand children Fearne Wright, 8, and Evan Wright, 10, switching on the Hartlepool Christmas Lights in Church Square.

Friday’s lights switch was the first in a series of festive events taking place across town this weekend.

Father Christmas and his elves will set off in his sleigh on Saturday from Hornby Park, at Seaton Carew, at 3pm with the route including Owton Manor, Rift House, Foggy Furze, Belle Vue, central Hartlepool and ending at Powlett Road, in Dyke House, at around 7.30pm.

On Sunday, the tour begins from West Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, at 3pm and take in areas including Elwick Road, St Paul’s Road, Murray Street, Throston, West View, Clavering, Bishop Cuthbert, Hart Station and the Headland before finishing outside The Borough Hall at around 7.30pm.

Miss Toni's Academy on stage at the Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on in Church Square. Picture by FRANK REID

The 13th run was postponed last year owing to the pandemic and takes place over a course stretching around half a mile.

Registration costs £8 for adults, £5 for children or £22 for a family of two adults and two children.

It includes a Santa Suit for adults and a flashing nose and either Santa Hat or Antlers for children.

The Hartlepool Christmas light switch on in Church Square. Picture by FRANK REID

Children will also receive a medal for completing the event.

For coverage of both events over the weekend, log on to www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk

