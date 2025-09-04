Parents and carers across Hartlepool are being urged to make sure their children have both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to avoid a potential measles outbreak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the UK Health Security Agency issued a warning that without an increased uptake of the MMR vaccine, measles could spread rapidly, potentially leading to an outbreak of the disease.

For former Hartlepool United defender Dan Jones and his wife Scarlett, the danger became real when their seven-month-old daughter Saskia suddenly fell ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She developed red and swollen eyes, a fever and was struggling to breathe.

Former Hartlepool United defender Dan Jones is pictured with his wife Scarlett, son Theo and daughter Saskia.

Saskia, who was too young to have had her first vaccine, was rushed to hospital where she needed oxygen and intravenous fluids.

Scarlett said: “It was terrifying. The doctors initially thought that it could be meningitis, and it took a while for them to diagnose measles as they had never seen a case of it before.

“We want all parents to know just how important the MMR vaccine is – not just for their own children but for those who are still too young to have it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saskia’s two-year-old brother, Theo, who had been vaccinated, thankfully did not catch the virus.

Saskia, who was too young to have had her first vaccine, was rushed to hospital where she needed oxygen and intravenous fluids.

Children need two doses of the MMR vaccine – the first around their first birthday and the second at three years and four months old.

Uptake of the second dose of the vaccine has slipped below the national target of 95% however.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world and it is entirely preventable through the MMR vaccination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensuring your children are properly immunised is one of the most important things you can do to protect their health.

“Here in the North East and North Cumbria, uptake of MMR remains high overall, but we can’t be complacent because low rates in some areas could leave room for outbreaks and frightening cases like Saskia’s.

“If your child has missed any doses, it’s never too late to catch up.

“The MMR vaccine is safe, free and offers the best protection for your child.”

Dan, now 30, played 41 matches for Pools between 2013 and 2016.