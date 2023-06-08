John Askey completed the signings of goalkeeper Joel Dixon and defender Kieran Burton, but what else can be expected from the Suit Direct Stadium?

With less than a month to go now until players return for pre-season duty, here we answer some of the latest key questions.

What are your thoughts on Hartlepool United’s new arrivals?

John Askey has made his first signings as Hartlepool United manager. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It’s a start and one which was needed.

With Hartlepool losing all three, four should you include player-coach Kyle Letheren, goalkeepers on their books this off-season it was imperative that one of their first forays into the market was to compensate.

Although Dixon received somewhat mixed reviews from his time at Bolton Wanderers, there can be no getting away from his success in non-league with Barrow.

On face value, this seems like a positive move from Hartlepool and a one which fits. He is also somebody who is familiar with the area, and with the club, so it should take little time to settle in.

Joel Dixon is set to become Hartlepool United's new No.1 after completing a move to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Dixon brings experience, which is welcome, and the suggestion is that he likes to play out from the back, which fits into how Askey will be looking to set his side up next season as he revamps more of his squad.

In defensive recruit Burton, Askey has brought in competition for another problem area straight away with the young defender likely to contend with Edon Pruti on the left side of the central defensive area.

What is interesting, based on Burton's time at Scarborough, is that he seemed more suited to that left-sided centre-back role as part of a three which would, potentially, go against what we expect from Askey’s set-up next season.

Upon his arrival, it was suggested Askey prefers to set-up with a back four and play the kind of fast, attacking brand of football which was promised to Hartlepool supporters last summer under Paul Hartley.

Hartlepool United confirmed both Middlesbrough and Sunderland will travel to the Suit Direct Stadium in pre-season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“John favoured fast wingers who could get in behind and chip in with goals,” it was reported to The Mail.

“One thing that was really noticeable from day one at York was the players looking to play along the floor and not resort to their previous long ball football.”

Should Burton be considered part of a back three, however, that would lead to a rethink in terms of how Askey is going to approach things in terms of his system.

Burton is also adept at wing-back but you would imagine that position will continue to be occupied by David Ferguson – providing there are no bids for him to move elsewhere later this summer.

Overall then it is a start, and a welcome one, with Askey addressing two key areas.

Why did it take as long for any signings?

It’s easy to say it has taken a while for Hartlepool to make their move, given the season ended so early into May.

But, at the time of making their double acquisition, there remained over a handful of National League teams still to do any business in terms of incomings, some of which are still yet to make a move, which means they are ahead of some of their rivals.

Askey had broken club silence towards the end of May suggesting they were in talks with a number of players so it was somewhat refreshing to see two deals make it over the line relatively soon after.

To offer some context, Pools did not make their first signing last summer until June 16 in Letheren as a player-coach before Reghan Tumilty became the first outfield signing on June 21.

The season before, Hartlepool were unable to make any signings until much later owing to the time of their promotion final with Torquay United so, in that respect, they are somewhat ahead of the curve compared to recent summers.

When can we expect Hartlepool United’s next signing?

Despite suggesting Hartlepool are ahead of the curve in relation to past summers, there has been an element of things feeling a little too quiet on the transfer front in some instances around the club.

Although talks have been held with players, there has been very little in the way of suggestions as to who Askey and sporting director Darren Kelly are monitoring.

However, with Dixon and Burton both arriving somewhat under the radar, Hartlepool could be going about their business in the background which will suit those at the club, providing deals continue to be made.

Askey said he does not believe there will be a huge overhaul at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer so, in that regard, we should not necessarily expect such a similar influx of players as we saw a year ago.

Where else will Hartlepool strengthen?

Askey was constant in his message heading into the summer that the spine of the team will be integral.

And although there has now been two parts of that brought in, there remains work to do.

Dixon will be expected to take the No.1 spot – something which will likely quell any loose suggestions of Pete Jameson joining the club – but Askey will still need to find another goalkeeper ahead of pre-season.

Likewise, expect further additions in defence with Askey keen to ensure his team are much more resolute next season, and still with only four recognised centre-backs now on the books should he stick with a back three – this assuming Dan Dodds will occupy the right full-back role and Matt Dolan moves back into midfield.

If Askey is to go with a back four then a number of attacking reinforcements will be needed, particularly in the wide areas with Jake Hastie and Joe Grey the most established out-and-out wide forwards.

Meanwhile, Nicky Featherstone’s contract situation remains unresolved which will only increase the need to add to the midfield, should an agreement not be met.

What do you make of Hartlepool United’s confirmed pre-season schedule?

The pre-season programme was just another building block which needed to be put in place this summer along with the season ticket launch, the club’s new mobile app and various other commercial aspects behind the scenes.

Periodically, these things are being ticked off and the pre-season schedule represents another of those.

The suggestion was always that Hartlepool were looking to attract another big fixture to the Suit Direct Stadium off the back of Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland’s visits last year.

This time it is Middlesbrough who will join Sunderland in what is a varied programme when it comes to the standard of opposition.

Where last year Hartlepool built up from Northern League level to the Championship, here they mix things up.

It will, however, be interesting to see how both Hartlepool and Sunderland approach the final pre-season fixture given its proximity to the opening league game of the new season.

There could still be scope to add a further fixture as part of the club’s pre-season training camp at the beginning of July but that, as yet, is still to be determined.