Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools have been blessed with a number of impressive right-backs in recent years but have struggled to replace Jamie Sterry after he departed for Doncaster last summer.

Charlie Seaman, who arrived on loan before the season began, made a promising start but soon fell out of favour while Luke Hendrie was dependable enough until a season-ending hamstring injury last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Phillips has been forced to chop and change but it seems that Alex Lacey could be the man for the job after a solid showing against Southend.

Alex Lacey got through more than an hour in an unfamiliar right-back role and could be set to make the position his own

Here is a look at the four main options available to Phillips:

Alex Lacey

Injuries have followed the 30-year-old throughout his career and his time in the North East has been no different; most recently, he missed four months with a fractured metatarsal sustained in October's defeat to Halifax.

The former Notts County man has rarely if ever been seen at right-back for Pools and, while he might seem like something of a stopgap solution, he produced an assured performance as he helped his side to a first home league clean sheet of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall remain fit for the rest of the season then Lacey will do well to unseat either of the experienced campaigners in his preferred position at centre-half and so a spell at full-back could benefit all parties.

While his body might have a habit of letting him down Lacey has proven throughout his career that he's dependable and reliable and he'll be desperate to demonstrate his worth to Kevin Phillips before the season comes to an end.

He might not be as dynamic as David Ferguson on the opposite flank but he will add experience and height to the defence which looks a far cry from the ever-changing back line supporters were subjected to before Christmas.

However, with Kwaku Oduroh still keen to make an impression and Terrell Agyemang having featured at full-back in the second half of the last two matches Kevin Phillips could still have a decision to make ahead of Saturday's trip to Eastleigh.

Terrell Agyemang

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrell Agyemang looks like being the man to provide the sternest competition for the right-back berth, although his recent outings in the role have been somewhat mixed.

The 21-year-old, who returned to Pools for a second loan spell last month, produced a productive showing in the defeat to Barnet after moving from midfield to full-back but looked less suited to the position during Saturday's draw with Southend, with the visitors feeling he should have been penalised following a challenge on Jack Bridge in the box.

Despite stating that his preferred position is in midfield, Agyemang has played at full-back while working his way through the ranks at both Manchester City and Middlesbrough and his impressive pedigree should stand him in good stead wherever he lines up.

While he might be the more forward-thinking option Saturday's trip to Eastleigh, who despite lingering in 18th are one of the National League's highest scorers, means Phillips could be tempted to favour the more pragmatic Lacey.

Kwaku Oduroh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oduroh is the one of two recognised right-backs at the club but has fallen down the pecking order after enduring a difficult debut against Barnet.

The 21-year-old arrived on loan from Derby having played 20 times, including 11 starts, for National League rivals Rochdale in the first half of the campaign.

However Oduroh, who like Agyemang is a product of Manchester City's academy, found things tough going on his first start for Pools and was hooked at half time.

Oduroh was completely absent from the matchday squad against Southend and it would appear Phillips is set to proceed with caution after suggesting the youngster was still getting to grips with the demands of men's football.

Louis Stephenson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, making his first team debut, scoring his first goal and signing his first professional contract.

Despite an impressive start to life at this level Stephenson hasn’t been in action since the defeat to Solihull last month and dropped out of the squad completely for Saturday’s draw with Southend.