Cooke was making his first appearance for Hartlepool since the FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City two months ago after being forced to address an ankle problem.

The midfielder’s scan results in January suggested he could be out for the rest of the season - such was the severity of the issue, despite Cooke himself feeling fine.

Callum Cooke made an impressive return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Cooke would reward Askey by opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time, capping an excellent move involving Dan Kemp, for his first goal since Boxing Day's win over Rochdale.

The midfielder would last around 60 minutes before being substituted on his return as he would then watch on as Tranmere levelled through Josh Hawkes following a contentious penalty decision leaving Cooke with mixed emotions.

“For me it’s bittersweet. It’s such a relief to get back out there after such a long lay-off,” said Cooke.

“I’ve got to thank the physio for pushing me on because it was looking like it was going to be an end of season job for me where I wouldn’t have touched the ball again.

Callum Cooke opened the scoring for Hartlepool United against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“But I said during the rehab to push me on and treat me as I am symptom-wise and I’ve had no reactions thankfully. It was just such a massive relief to get back out on the pitch.

“Obviously it’s bittersweet because we haven’t been able to get the three points but the less said about that the better because I think the referee has got them a point there if I’m being honest.

“It’s a tough place to come. I thought we were good for large parts of the game and the referee has bought them a point. He’s three yards outside the box. I still can’t contemplate how he’s given it.

“We’re fighting for our lives and decisions like that could determine where we are next season. But we have to pick ourselves up and not be too down and hurt about it.”

Dan Kemp and Callum Cooke celebrate Hartlepool United's opening goal against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Cooke’s debut season for Hartlepool has been mixed as the 26-year-old has struggled for form and fitness at times throughout the campaign.

Following a difficult start while dealing with a persistent knee issue, Cooke was beginning to find his form, particularly over the Christmas period, when picking up a goal and a number of assists.

But, after his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer following his Bradford City exit, Cooke admits his recent spell out through injury has been a challenging period mentally as he now looks to focus fully on Hartlepool’s survival bid in League Two.

Callum Cooke had been out of action since January with an ankle injury. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“It’s not nice being injured even if you’re winning. You want to be a part of that,” he said.

“It’s the same when you’re struggling like we are. We’re fighting for our lives so to not be able to help the lads has been really tough.

"Sometimes I was having to contemplate coming to the home games because I hate watching, I have to be involved. I know my qualities, I can affect games like I have today but it’s been really tough.

“It’s been a mental challenge more than a physical challenge because even though the scans looked really bad and serious, I felt absolutely fine. It was a bit bizarre.

“I’m glad to put that all behind me. I’ve got to manage myself through the week, I don’t train as often so it’s about managing myself and getting more match fit because I’m nowhere near match fit.”

He added to The Mail: “I knew it was going to be difficult from the start for me.

“The manager only pulled me [on Friday] in training when we were doing a bit of shape and asked me how I feel. Obviously as a footballer I want to play so I said I’m great and he said he was thinking about starting me.

“Never in a million years did I think that would happen with me having two months out. But I’ve got to thank him for putting me back in.

“As a footballer you just want to play games. The physio will probably not have liked that but to get match fit you need to play games, it’s as simple as that. You can’t get it in training, it’s a different type of fitness. So that 60 minutes will do me the world of good. To get through that from the start I did well.”

Cooke was one of three changes made by Askey following his first full week in charge of the club with the midfielder replacing Featherstone.

And Cooke admitted to The Mail there may have been an added pressure on him to perform back in the side in place of the club captain.

“You could say that. Obviously I don’t play the role Feaths does, he’s a bit deeper and starts the attacks. But he missed out at my expense so maybe there was that bit of added pressure, maybe that’s why I did make that burst into the box,” said Cooke.