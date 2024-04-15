Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Grey's 59th minute equaliser cancelled out Dion Pereira's opener, which was made possible by a series of errors from the home side, eight minutes before half time.

With Pools mathematically safe but Dagenham still not quite certain of survival, the visitors looked much more up for it in the first half and, despite neither side creating much in the way of chances, the Daggers deserved their lead at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the hosts responded well after half time, during which Kevin Phillips admitted he administered a "rocket" to his lacklustre players, and drew level just before the hour when Joe Grey scored his 12th goal of the season after Mani Dieseruvwe's incisive through ball.

Skipper Nicky Featherstone made a rare mistake as Pools' final home game of the season ended in a draw.

For most of the final half an hour, Pools looked more like finding a winner and Joe Grey went close with 11 minutes remaining when he stung the palms of Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham after winning possession on the edge of the box.

The home side ended the game with five academy products on the pitch, with teenage substitutes Campbell Darcy and Max Storey in particular impressing during second half cameos, but needed the experienced Tom Parkes to preserve their point when he cleared Harvey Kedwell's header off the line in added time.

Although the game was something of an end of season dead rubber, especially for the hosts, it was not without its talking points. Here's are look back at some of the moments that got Poolies going:

Teenage dreams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools ended their final home game of the season with five academy products, including four teenagers, on the pitch.

Joe Grey, who has already amassed more than 100 appearances in blue and white, notched his 12th goal of a career-best campaign and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet since Kevin Phillips took over.

Louis Stephenson, likewise, is a fairly familiar face and has been enjoying his best run in the side after signing his first professional contract in December.

The 18-year-old has started the last five games in a row, impressing with his pace and desire to get up and down the right flank, winning man-of-the-match twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenage full-back might not be guaranteed a regular spot in the side next term, with Dan Dodds nearing a return from an ACL injury, but has proved to Kevin Phillips that he's more than capable of competing in senior men's football.

The highlight of the afternoon, however, was a trio of cameos from Campbell Darcy, Max Storey and Alfie Steel.

Teenager defender Campbell Darcy delighted the home support with a fearless display after replacing Tom Crawford in the 65th minute.

The 17-year-old right-back showed he was cut from the same cloth as Stephenson with a series of marauding runs while keeping his calm to make a telling defensive contribution at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darcy, who turns 18 this week, signed his first professional deal alongside Stephenson and looks to have a lot of the attributes - size, speed and skill - to make the step up to senior football with similar ease.

Max Storey, meanwhile, made an impressive debut after replacing Terrell Agyemang with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

The diminutive midfielder was equally brave and demanded possession from the moment of his introduction, causing the Daggers plenty of problems as he drifted in from the left and almost scored the winner when he dragged an effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Young striker Alfie Steel had less time to make an impact after replacing Joe Grey, who was taken off as a precaution, late on but has featured in all of the last three matches, boasting broad shoulders and showing some nice touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quite what impact the teenage trio will make next season remains to be seen, but it seems likely they'll be given another chance to prove themselves ahead of this weekend's trip to Dorking Wanderers.

The impressive Joe Grey

Joe Grey's excellent scoring form has led some Poolies to fret that there might be Football League sides interested in his signature this summer.

The 20-year-old, who has scored six goals in his last 12 games, provides Pools with real pace and directness and he showed how much of a threat he can be in behind when he notched the equaliser at the weekend.

The versatile frontman, who has mostly been used on the right this season but is capable of playing pretty much anywhere across the front line, assuaged any potential fears of a summer move after the game on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He confirmed he is contracted for another season and, having combined really well with Mani Dieseruvwe since Kevin Phillips took over, the Pools boss will no doubt have the in-form youngster at the forefront of his plans as he looks to plot a route out of the National League.

Pools all at sea for Dion Pereira's opener

Not for the first time in recent weeks, central defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall proved they're at their most vulnerable when Pools give up possession unexpectedly.

The experienced pair have made a massive difference to their new side's improved defensive fortunes since arriving in the North East within a fortnight of one another in January but have been exposed a couple of times when players in front of them forfeit the ball, allowing the opposition to run at or in behind them.

The duo were a fundamental part of helping Pools keep three successive home clean sheets, having kept just one in 14 months prior to that, but were left exposed when skipper Nicky Featherstone was caught in possession around halfway and Antiguan international Dion Pereira was able to drive at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar problem plagued the pair over the Easter weekend when Colchester loanee Chay Cooper needlessly gave the ball away and, with Parkes and Waterfall not set, Devante Rodney was able to get in behind and score a late equaliser.

When dealing with balls into their box or strikers with their back to goal, the veteran partnership are as good as anyone in the National League and are expected to be a huge asset to Pools next season.

However, neither of them are blessed with pace and so Pools need to make sure they're more careful with the ball to avoid too many sudden turnovers that risk leaving the pair exposed.

Questions remain over the midfield

With just one more game to go, Saturday's trip to relegated Dorking, a lot of Poolies are already dreaming of a successful summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Phillips has spoken of his desire for an overhaul of his squad and one area where question marks remain is in midfield.

Despite losing the ball for the opening goal, skipper Nicky Featherstone has clear and obvious qualities in possession, while Tom Crawford is unfailingly industrious and tenacious and Callum Cooke is capable of carving out chances.