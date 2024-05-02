Unsure who to vote for? Your guide to the 48 Hartlepool Borough Council candidates standing for election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forty-eight candidates are contesting 12 seats – one in each council ward – with polling stations closing at 10pm tonight.

The council is currently run by a coalition of Conservative, Independent Union and independent councillors.

Labour, however, are the party with the most councillors, 17, which is two short of the 19 needed to form a majority.

With two of Labour’s current seats being contested on Thursday, the party need to win four of the 12 seats available if they are to take overall control.

Follow the links below to find out who is standing in your ward and why they think you should vote for them.

Every candidate was given the opportunity by the Mail to have their say.

Some have declined and others did not send us a photo of themselves.

